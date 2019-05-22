Police arrest two suspects in an attempt to tow a woman’s car

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested two of the three men suspected to have been involved in an attempt to tow a woman’s car at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) last Friday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the first arrest was made after a tow truck driver surrendered at 2.20pm on Monday, while his friend was detained at a hotel at 11.50pm on the same day.

“One more suspect is yet to surrender and we urge him to turn himself in immediately to assist in the investigation,“ he said in a media conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Headquarters yesterday.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code, punishment for extortion.

theSun reported on Monday that the three men tried to tow a Mazda car belonging to a woman after claiming the 32-year-old had an overdue bank payment for 19 months.

Meanwhile, Mazlan also confirmed that police have received a report on the incident where eight empty liquor bottles were thrown into the compound of the Al-Makmur surau at the Sri Pantai Public Housing Programme (PPR), last Sunday.

“We view this case seriously. I also hope that people from different religion respect and understand each other,“ he said.

The incident was reported around 8.30pm and ended at about 11pm when pilgrims from Block 100 and 102 of the PPR attended the Isyak and Tarawih prayers. — Bernama

Below is a video of the towing incident:

https://www.facebook.com/francispohct/videos/pcb.10157524986682139/10157524985962139/?type=3&theater