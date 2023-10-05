Police believe man found in pool of blood inside a car was murdered

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained a suspect in connection with the murder of a senior citizen who was found in a pool of blood inside a car parked at an open space in front of a shopping complex in Selayang, Jalan Selayang Baru, here.

Gombak police chief ACP Zainal Mohamed Mohamed said the 40-year-old suspect was detained at 4pm yesterday by a police team from the Gombak Police Headquarters’ Crime Investigation Department.

Zainal said police had received information from members of the public on Tuesday morning at about 10.15am that a man was found dead inside a green Perodua Kancil car.

“Initial investigations revealed that a 70-year-old senior citizen from Selayang Baru was found dead in a pool of blood inside a parked car. He was fully clothed.

“Upon inspecting the body of the victim, severe injuries were found in his neck and a sharp object was also found,” he said in a statement today.

Zainal said the body of the victim was sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for post-mortem.

He added that the suspect would be remanded for seven days to assist investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“Anyone with information or witnesses are urged to contact the investigating officer ASP Puteri Noor Asiah Mohd Sharif at 012-6718024 or the Gombak police headquarters at 03-61262222,” he said. -Bernama