ROMPIN: Police busted a cigarette smuggling syndicate, believed to be the biggest seizure in the country for this year, and seized 279,000 cigarette cartons worth RM4.868 million in a raid at Leban Chondong here today.

Bukit Aman Marine Operations Force commander SAC Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the cigarettes were seized from three five-tonne white coloured lorries, which was intercepted by the Marine Assault Team at Jalan Leban Chondong, heading towards Muadzam Shah, at 2am.

He said various brands of cigarettes estimated to be worth RM1.544 million with a tax value of RM3.324 million were seized following surveillance from a Bukit Aman team for two weeks.

“Police also arrested three male suspects, aged between the 20s to 50s, who drove the lorries and the cigarettes believed to be smuggled into this country using a new modus operandi by using a big boat.

“A big boat believed to be from Vietnam docked in Nenasi waters, before several other high-powered fishing boats, belonging to locals, will bring the illicit cigarettes to the land,“ he said in a press conference at Tanjung Gemuk Tactical Base here today.

Mohd Yusoff said several lorries would be waiting on the ground to bring the cigarettes, which were believed to be for direct distribution around Kuala Lumpur, Kuantan, Pahang up to Kota Baru, Kelantan. — Bernama