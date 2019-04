BENTONG: Pahang police have busted a syndicate selling home-made shotgun with the arrest of 10 people including a carpenter believed to be the mastermind in operations conducted from March 23 until yesterday.

State Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Othman Nanyan said based on tip-off, coupled with police intelligence network, the suspects, aged between 30 and 60, were picked up in eight raids in Bentong, Bera and Temerloh

“The police seized 11 shotguns which 10 of them were made by the carpenter using materials such as car valves, pipes and wood.

“Some 114 live bullets were also sized from one of the suspects in Bera who own a licensed shotgun,“ he told a press conference at Bentong Police headquarters here today.

Othman said the carpenter, who is in his 50s, was picked up at his house in Karak on Thursday.

Othman said upon questioning, the man admitted to have been involved in producing the shotgun since 2014 and using his home as a workshop.

Once completed, the man would hide the home-made shotgun in a modified pipeline and buried it in his house compound.

He said the shotguns were sold at a price ranging from RM2,000 to RM3,000 compared to the real ones at about RM10,000. — Bernama