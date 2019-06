KUALA LUMPUR: Police here crippled two drug syndicates with the arrests of 13 individuals and the seizure of drugs worth RM146,000 in a five-day operation in the city that started last Thursday.

Sentul district police chief ACP S. Shanmugamoorthy Chinniah said the suspects, aged between 30 and 56, and comprising 10 male and two female local suspects, and an Indian national were arrested by a team from the Sentul district police headquarters narcotics criminal investigations department.

The first syndicate was busted on Thursday when a 56-year-old man was nabbed in Jalan Segambut at 11.30am with a packet of heroin found on him.

“Following his arrest, police arrested six more suspects around the city on Friday and Saturday and seized an assortment of drugs as well as cash amounting to RM79,000.

“Six of the suspects tested positive for drug use, besides having previous criminal records as well,” he told a press conference here, yesterday.

The second syndicate, meanwhile, was crippled when police arrested five men and a woman at the Medan Putra Business Centre at 2am, early Monday.

“Checks on one of their cars led to the discovery of various types of drugs such as heroin, methamphetamine and yaba pills, all worth RM22,300.

“Three of the suspects tested positive for drugs and one of them had a previous criminal record,” he said.

Shanmugamoorthy said investigations revealed that the two groups have been active in the illegal drug distribution business in the Klang Valley in the past three months.

“Police believe the seized drugs were for the consumption of more than 7,000 addicts,” he said.

All of the suspects have been remanded for a week beginning last Friday, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama