JELI: Police have installed concrete barricades to block the two rat routes detected in Kampung Jerek and Kampung Lawang in Batu Melintang here, believed to have been used by travellers and even smugglers, to enter the state during the ongoing total lockdown.

Jeli Police chief DSP Ahmad Ariffin said apart from the concrete barricades, roadblocks were also being mounted in the two areas, involving police, military and Rela personnel.

“This is to ensure that no illegal interstate travel or smuggling activities via rat trails are being committed here,” he told reporters after checking the roadblock at Jalan Timur Barat near Batu 6 in Batu Melintang today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said the number of vehicles using Jalan Timur Barat had declined since the total lockdown was enforced on June 1.

“Approximately 400 vehicles were recorded using the road during the lockdown, mostly commercial vehicles ferrying food supply, especially chicken and fish.

“We will not compromise with any quarters found to have violated the laws and regulations during the lockdown which has been extended until June 28,” he added. — Bernama