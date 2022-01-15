Police completing investigation on Perak assemblyman

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The police are completing their investigation into a Perak assemblyman who tested positive for drugs during a raid at an entertainment centre in Perai, here, two days ago.

Penang Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) chief Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah (pix) said they were waiting for a pathologist’s report on the 54-year-old assemblyman’s urine sample to complete the investigation papers.

“The assemblyman was freed on police bail last night and we are now waiting for the pathologist’s report before sending the investigation papers to the deputy public prosecutor next week,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Bernama reported yesterday that the Penang police confirmed arresting an assemblyman from Perak for testing positive for drugs in a check at 9pm at an entertainment outlet, where 35 other patrons were also arrested for similar offences.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Kamal said two police personnel, one from the Penang contingent headquarters and one from Perak, who were also arrested in the same raid for testing positive for drugs were released on police bail.

He added that all 36 individuals arrested were being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

-Bernama