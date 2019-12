IPOH: Police are conducting a detailed investigation into the recent burglary at Perak state executive councillor (exco) Paul Yong Choo Kiong’s (pix) residence.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said the investigation includes whether the house break-in incident was related to Yong’s maid rape case.

Police have recorded statements from several individuals, including the security guards at the 24-hour guardhouse of the Perak Housing, Local Government, Public Transportation, Non-Muslim Affairs and New Villages Committee chairman’s residence at Meru Desa Park, Bandar Meru Raya here, regarding the incident, Razarudin told reporters here, today.

On Dec 4, Yong, in a statement, said his house in Meru Raya, which he had occupied for the past six years, was burgled when he was away, from Nov 22 and only became aware of the incident on his return on Dec 1. Two safe boxes, he added, were stolen. - Bernama