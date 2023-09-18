Police confirm receiving report from preacher

KUALA LUMPUR: Police today confirmed receiving a report from a well-known preacher regarding slanderous allegations made against him during a podcast interview.

Subang Jaya district deputy police chief Supt Mohd Fairus Jaafar said the 38-year-old complainant filed a police report at 2.17 am today at the USJ 8 Police Station.

Mohd Fairus said the preacher claimed to have been defamed by a woman named Mondy in a video that was uploaded on social media a few days ago.

“The investigation revealed that the video has garnered 225,177 views, 2,600 likes and 2,800 comments. The video features an interview that is alleged to have defamed the prominent individual,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Fairus said the case was being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He advised the public not to make any speculations and gave assurance that the police would take stern action in accordance with existing laws if there were any actions that violated the law.

Recently, the claims made by an Indonesian woman regarding the conduct of an independent preacher towards her, which she revealed in a special podcast programme hosted by a rapper and humanitarian activist, went viral on social media.

The programme sparked various reactions and criticisms against the preacher, who is currently facing trial on 11 charges under Section 509 of the Penal Code. - Bernama