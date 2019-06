SEREMBAN: A police corporal was remanded for five days starting today until June 28 to assist in an investigation involving a corruption case amounting to RM4,000.

Special Remand Court assistant registrar Nur Haryatie Mohd Saini issued the remand order after allowing an application by Negri Sembilan Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate the matter under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

The 38-year-old suspect was arrested at his office at the Sikamat police station, here at 9.30pm yesterday.

According to SPRM sources, the suspect was believed to have demanded a bribe from a complainant, in return for not taking legal actions against five employees for possessing a bottle of ketum juice and one of the workers for not having valid travel documents.

Earlier, the suspect arrived at the court at 10am and was accompanied by his lawyer A. Kriyshanaa and MACC state officers. — Bernama