Police cripple drug smuggling ring using courier service

PETALING JAYA: Police arrested three men suspected of being involved in a drug trafficking syndicate using courier service, in several raids here, Cheras and Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday and Thursday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin said from the raids, three suspects were picked following a report by a courier service worker regarding four suspicious packages.

He said in the raid, police seized various types of drugs including heroine weighing 1,211.35 gram (g); methamphetamine (0.42g); and ecstasy (0.56g) worth RM42,455.

Police also seized two cars namely a Mazda and a Nissan GTR, RM162,500 in cash, various foreign currencies and seven watches, totalling RM1.14 million, he said during a press conference at Petaling Jaya district police headquarters, here, today.

“Investigations found they were paid to distribute drugs using courier service by hiding the drugs inside toys for overseas customers,” he said, adding that the group had been active since last month and had received payment of RM1,000 for each package delivered.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said one of the suspects was tested positive for drugs and all of them are now under remand. The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile in another development, he said police had crippled a car theft syndicate around Petaling Jaya, when five men, aged between 22 and 36, were nabbed on Thursday.

He said two of them were detained in a 12 noon raid at Desa Mentari while they were dismantling components from a stolen car, while another three including two foreigners were arrested at a secondhand store in the same area.

“Police discovered various cars’ frames, seven cars’ engines and tools to dismantle car components. We believe we have succeeded in solving four cases of stolen cars, reported here as well as several areas in Selangor,” he said. — Bernama