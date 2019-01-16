Police cripple vehicle theft, house-breaking syndicate in Miri

MIRI: Police crippled a syndicate, known as “Lakia Teck”, believed to be responsible for several cases of vehicle theft and house-breaking here with the arrest of five of its members.

Miri district police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said the suspects, all locals aged between 28 and 48 and with previous records, were arrested at several locations here and in Marudi since early this month.

Following their arrest, police seized eight vehicles, worth RM200,000, comprising two lorries, two Perodua Viva cars, a Hilux, a Land Cruiser, a van and a motorcycle, he told reporters here today.

He said the five suspects, who included a buyer of the stolen vehicle, were in remand to facilitate police investigation.

The stolen vehicles were sold to residents in the interior areas at a cheap price, for example, the Hilux, for only RM12,000, he added.

In another development, Lim said awareness among the public for them to inform the police should they be away from home for along period, especially during festivals, was still low.

He said based on statistics, most house-breaking cases occurred in areas where the occupants were not home.

“I urge the public to inform the police by filling a form at the police station if they are to be away so that the police can monitor the area,” he added. — Bernama