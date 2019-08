BUTTERWORTH: Police have dismissed a news portal report yesterday which claimed that policemen are protecting drug pushers who are operating openly in Kampung Ujung Batu here.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the allegation was not true as police had been conducting regular anti-drug operations in the area and were not acting only after the news report had gone viral.

“From January to July this year, police arrested 116 people involved in drug-related activities in Kampung Ujung Batu and investigated 83 cases under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. Police also seized 35.08g of syabu and 304.56g of heroin worth RM4,500.

“I would like to ask the reporter who wrote this to contact me if he knew of policemen being involved in drug activities or who are protecting the drug sellers,” he said.

He said 17 men, between 20 and 50, were arrested for taking drugs in the area in a 10-hour operation which began at 8pm yesterday. Police also seized 0.2g of syabu and 1.9g of heroin.

Since Aug 1, police have nabbed four men in the area and seized 0.2g of syabu and 0.7g of heroin.

He urged the public to channel more information on drug activities to the 24-hour police hotline at 012 2087222.

“They can send information together with photographs through WhatsApp. The informants’ particulars will be kept confidential,” he added. — Bernama