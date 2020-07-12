Police deny viral message of Covid-19 spread in Seremban UTC

SEREMBAN: Police today denied a message which went viral on the social media since yesterday of the supposed spread of the Covid-19 virus at the Seremban Urban Transformation Centre (UTC).

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said what actually happened was that a man was found to have violated his home quarantine order after returning from an overseas trip.

“The incident occurred at about 3pm when the Health Ministry issued a compound to the 23-year-old man for violating the home quarantine order during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

“The man was supposed to have stayed at home but had gone to the Seremban UTC to renew his international passport, thus violating the quarantine order. There was no case of the spread of Covid-19 at the Seremban UTC as went viral yesterday,” he told Bernama here today.

Mohd Said also reminded the public to obey the rules set by the government. - Bernama