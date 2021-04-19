Police detain four men in crash-cum robbery incident

SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested four individuals in connection with a robbery that was viralled on social media yesterday.

South Klang district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the police received a report on the crash-cum-robbery incident which occurred in Taman Sentosa.

“All the suspects, aged between 23 and 35, are unemployed and believed to be drug addicts, as all of them tested positive for methamphetamine. They were arrested in the South Klang area and between 7 pm and 11pm,” he said in a statement here today.

Shamsul Amar said in the incident, which occurred at about 4.30pm yesterday, a Honda Civic car with four men inside had crashed into a car which was heading towards Port Klang.

Following the crash, he said, both cars stopped and the four men got down and attacked the driver of the other car.

The suspects kicked the car and smash its window screen, before pulling the driver out of his seat and hit him with a piece of wood, as well as robbed the passenger in the car of a handphone, he added.

A viralled video on the incident showed a group of men kicking a car and smashing its window screens at a road side. –Bernama