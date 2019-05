TAWAU: Police have detained a lorry driver in connection to an accident involving a car and a one-tonne lorry at Batu 15, Jalan Quion Hill near here yesterday, killing a man.

Acting Tawau district police chief Supt Nor Azizulkifli Mansor said the man, 39, was detained on the same day as the incident to help in the investigations.

“Early investigations found that at about 1.20pm, the victim Mohamed Nor Ayub, 58, a trader at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Serudong Baru canteen, was driving a car with three passengers, believed to be his wife, 57, daughter, 21, and granddaughter, 7, going to Kampung Ranggu, while the suspect was travelling from Batu 17 heading towards Ladang Sg Kawa.

“The lorry the suspect was driving arrived at the location of the incident after going through a corner and at the same time, the victim’s car came out of the Kampung Serudong Baru junction, resulting in a collision and the car skidded to the right shoulder of the road,” he said in a statement, here today.

Nor Azizulkifli said following the incident, the victim was sandwiched in the driver’s seat for almost 30 minutes before he died at the scene.

“His granddaughter, Nur Izzara Arrisa Abdullah, a Year One pupil of Sekolah Kebangsaan Kinabutan, suffered a broken thigh bone while his wife and daughter obtained slight injuries,” he said. - Bernama