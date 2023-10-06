Police detain man over assault on female driver

BALIK PULAU: Police arrested a man who assaulted a female driver in an incident at Jalan Permatang Damar Laut, here on Thursday.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the 32-year-old motorcyclist was arrested yesterday to assist in the investigation into the case.

“Preliminary investigation found that the man was unhappy with the female driver who had caused an accident. This resulted in him hitting the woman with a helmet.

“The man will be produced in court for remand today and the case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

He also urged members of the public with any information on the incident to contact the district police headquarters at 04-866 2222.

Recently, a 14-second video clip went viral showing a motorcyclist acting violently before hitting a female driver with a helmet.

Meanwhile, in another development, Kamarul Rizal said police impounded six motorcycles in an operation conducted under the OP Samseng Jalanan in Bayan Lepas, here early this morning.

“The six motorcycles were impounded according to Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and in the operation that started at 1 am, the police also issued 133 summonses for various traffic offences,” he said.-Bernama