JOHOR BARU: Police detained a couple for allegedly abusing their 12-year-old son at their house near here, yesterday evening.

Johor Baru Selatan district police chief ACP Shahurinain Jais said the 29-year-old man and the 39-year-old woman were detained after police acted on a report lodged by members of the public at the Majidee police station, at about 11.33am yesterday.

“From the preliminary investigation, both accused admitted to have abused the boy for the past two years.

“The victim was the stepchild to the man. Apart from the victim, the couple also have two more children, aged three and one,” he said in a statement, here today.

Shahurinain said the police also seized a microphone wire, a cane and a shirt hanger believed to have been used to abuse the victim.

He said the victim’s stepfather was a former auxiliary police personnel and currently works as a bus driver, while the mother was an online food trader.

“The victim has no identification documents as he was not registered at birth and did not attend school,” he added.

Police obtained seven days remand order from the Johor Baru magistrate’s court today on both accused until Feb 26, to facilitate investigations under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, he said.

He added that the boy was taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) for treatment and would be monitored by the hospital’s social department officer. — Bernama