PETALING JAYA: Media stationed outside Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s office at Bukit Gasing are reporting that police escorts have arrived.

Anwar is expected to head to the palace soon. However, whether he can get sworn in remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, at Bukit Damansara, more and more visitors are turning up at Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s house although there are no police escorts as of yet.