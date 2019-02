SEMENYIH: The police received 19 reports and opened three investigations relating to the campaign for the Semenyih state by-election from last Saturday up to 5pm today.

Kajang District Police deputy chief Supt Mohd Sabri Abdullah said one of the investigations was pertaining to giving a ceramah (talk) without a permit.

Fifty-one permits for political campaigns had been issued by the Kajang District Police headquarters from nomination last Saturday until yesterday, he said in a statement.

Thirty-two of the permits were for Pakatan Harapan (PH), 15 for Barisan Nasional (BN) and four for Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM), he added.

“So far, the security in the Semenyih constituency is under control,“ he said.

Mohd Sabri advised the parties contesting the by-election, polling for which is on March 2, to abide by the conditions in the Election Offences Act 1954 during the campaign period.

The Semenyih by-election is a four-cornered contest among Muhammad Aiman Zainali (PH), Zakaria Hanafi (BN), Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul (PSM) and independent candidate Kuan Chee Heng.

It is being held following the death of the PH assemblyman, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor of Bersatu, on Jan 11. — Bernama