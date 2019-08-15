Police grate Amy Keju Gang

SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested the leader and 18 members of the Amy Keju Gang that were responsible for over 50 robbery cases involving losses of more than RM4 million.

They will be charged in court on Friday.

The Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) has been invoked to detain the man who are aged between 20 and 38.

They will not be freed on bail.

Federal police CID director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said in a press conference here today that the gang was named after its 32-year-old leader.

“Many of them had been arrested, charged in court and released on bail,“ he said.

“They resumed their criminal activities, especially major robberies.

“When their trial came up, they didn’t show up.

“We listed them as wanted.”

Describing the leader as a cunning mastermind who has been involved in crimes since 2013, Huzir said the former inmate of the Henry Gurney reform school in Malacca had roped in his two younger brothers into his 25-man gang.

“He recruited his other members during his detention in lock-ups and prison,“ Huzir said.

“He planned the robberies and often carrying out rehearsals to ensure the heists go smoothly.

“He even paid bails to free his gang members who were charged in court.

“They started off using parangs and eventually pistols.

“These criminals would probably become more notorious than others such as the Mamak Gang.”

Huzir said police seized air pistols, parangs and other valuables including jewellery during the multiple raids over the last two months.

Huzir said the leader spent their ill-gotten gains on drugs.

“When we arrested him, he was at a karaoke with other gang members.” he said.