KUALA LUMPUR: The federal police have submitted their complaints and suggestions on the proposed Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC), Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today.

He said these recommendations were made by a task force within the police, which was set up more than six months ago to collect feedback on the IPCMC.

One of the 125 proposals is ensuring the welfare of police personnel as highlighted by a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) into the police force in 2005.

“The feedback was from various parties, including police personnel and retirees,” Mohamad Fuzi told a press conference after presenting awards of excellence in Bukit Aman here today.

“We have submitted the objections on certain aspects and come up with counter-proposals to the government.”

The IPCMC Bill is expected to be tabled during the Parliament meeting this month. Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had announced last September that the IPCMC would replace the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC).

The IPCMC is a police oversight body proposed by the RCI in 2005 to improve the police force, following a spate of deaths in custody.

On a separate matter, Mohamad Fuzi said a police team from Bukit Aman has continuously been engaging with its counterpart in China on the hunt for fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho.

“A lot of people say he is in China but nobody knows for sure he is. However, efforts are underway to track him down,” he said.

Mohamad Fuzi also said the federal police’s investigation paper into 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) sovereign fund has already been forwarded to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“The AGC has given us its feedback and so further investigations are ongoing to finalise the investigation paper. We cannot reveal the details of the investigation but everything is under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act,” he added.