GEORGE TOWN: Police are tracking down a 42-year-old mother who allegedly abused her three children aged two, seven and 11 years old at their UDA transit home, Tanjung Tokong, here recently.

Timur Laut OCPD ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said the case came to light after the maternal grandmother lodged a police report on April 16, and the police have since been actively looking for the suspect.

Besides enduring beatings from their mother, who works as food shop assistant, the children - two girls and one boy - were also not allowed to go to school this year.

Che Zaimani said the suspect was divorced last year and received custody of the children.

“The grandmother lodged a report with the police on the alleged abuse after her three grandchildren, who lived next door to her, fled to her house after their mother had beaten them because the youngest daughter passed motion,” he said.

Che Zaimani said the suspect had struck the eldest daughter with an iron on her left arm and left leg until bruised, kicked the genitals of her second son, and threatened to kill them with a knife.

He said the children were traumatised and are now receiving treatment at the Penang General Hospital.

“The grandmother also claimed that the suspect has several times beaten the children in front of her, and did not change her attitude even after she (suspect) was advised not to do so,” he added.

According to Che Zaimani, the suspect fled to Kedah after learning that a police report had been lodged against her. The case will be investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001. - Bernama