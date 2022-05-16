Police identify five suspects in Bukit Mertajam murder

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police have identified the five individuals believed to have been involved in the murder of a man near a food court in Kampung Baru here two days ago.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said police were tracking down the five suspects - four men and a woman - who are believed to be still in the state.

“Investigations show that the five suspects knew the murder victim. However, we have yet to establish the motive for the murder,” he said when contacted today.

He said a post-mortem showed that the man died of stab and slash wounds on various parts of the body.

Shafee urged anyone with information on the case to contact investigating officer ASP Ahmad Shahir Adnan at 019-9517045 or 04-5382222 or the nearest police station.

The man died in hospital after he was repeatedly stabbed and slashed by a group of people at about 8 pm in an open area. - Bernama