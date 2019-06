GEORGE TOWN: Police have identified three of the four victims who were buried alive in yesterday’s landslide at a construction site at Jalan Batu Ferringhi, Tanjung Bungah.

Northeast District Police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said the deceased who were Myanmar nationals were Nai Cho Inn, 49; Maung Htwe, 38, and another known only as Ong, in his 40s.

“The resort manager who identified the victims said they had been working part-time to build a retaining wall at the construction site since last week,” he said here tonight.

The fourth victim, who was also a Myanmar national, has not been identified and police are trying to locate his family and friends.

Che Zaimani said the post-mortem report found all four foreign workers died of serious injuries on several parts of their bodies especially head and chest.

“Police have also recorded statements from various individuals especially employees at the resort to facilitate the investigation and as of now, the case has been classified as sudden death,” he said.

The landslide near a resort in Tanjung Bungah, Penang was reported to have occurred at 9.45pm and claimed the lives of four Myanmar workers.

They were reportedly hired by the resort owner to build a retaining wall at the site following soil movement in the area over the past week. - Bernama