GEORGE TOWN: Police are hunting for a couple who allegedly scalded their eight-year-old daughter with hot water after suspecting her of stealing RM10 from them.

They have fled their house in Kampung Melayu at Air Itam and abandoned their four children after neighbours alerted the welfare department of the incident on Friday.

The victim was brought to the police station before she was rushed to the Penang Hospital for treatment under the burn care unit.

The girl suffered three percent burns to her right arm and chest area.

She was found wallowing in pain on the ground by the neighbour who alerted the welfare department.

Northeast district police head Asst Comm Che Zaimani Che Awang confimed that her parents had gone missing.

“We have yet to ascertain their whereabouts as they were not at home nor at work. We will intensify our efforts to locate them,“ he said.

He said that neighbours claimed the couple had often left their children alone at home.