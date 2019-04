KUALA BERANG: Police are looking for two women, believed to be Indonesians, for allegedly making off with a gold chain worth RM8,000 from a gold shop in Pekan Kuala Berang.

Hulu Terengganu district police chief DSP Mohd Adli Mat Daud said the incident took place about 3pm last Saturday, but the shop owner only realised the gold chain missing later after making the daily stock.

“The incident was recorded by the closed circuit television camera at the shop, showing the two women entering the shop on the pretext of buying jewellery, where one of them took a necklace and slipped the jewellery into her handbag and then left (the shop),” he said in a statement today.

He said the police had distributed the photofit of the two women and urged those with information on them, or their whereabouts to contact the nearest police station.

They can also contact the Hulu Terengganu police at 09-6811222 / 09-681241. — Bernama