KUCHING: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) does not rule out the possibility of increasing its personnel on the Sarawak-Indonesia border following the transfer of the Indonesian capital from Jakarta to Kalimantan.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department director, Datuk Zamri Yahya said PDRM would look at the border control movement involving people who entered and exited the border of both countries.

“We also expect there will be a hike in the entries to this country and our focus is the aspect of security and undesirable activities such as smugglings.

“We will do early measures and ways to overcome them and may increase the number of personnel for the process of examining documents and goods before entry into the country,“ he told a media conference after the handing over of the duty of the Sarawak Commissioner here today.

During the ceremony, Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Azman Yusof exchanged duties with Bukit Aman Inspector-General of Police Secretariat chief (Research and Development) Datuk Ramli Din. The appointments will take effect on Dec 2.

The appointment of Ramli as the Sarawak Police Commissioner was the 25th since the era of the British rule around 1964.

Meanwhile, Azman said violent crime cases were found to have gone up in Sarawak for the period from Jan 1 to Oct 31, 2019, namely, 713 cases compared to 687 cases during the same period last year.

“The categories of crime cases which have gone up were armed gang robbery which had gone up by two cases, murder (+three cases), rape (+nine cases) and unarmed robbery (+31 cases),“ he said.

Commenting further, Azman said, generally, the crime situation in Sarawak was under control, namely, 4834 Index Crime cases reported from Jan 1 to Oct 31, 2019 compared to 4,776 cases during the same period last year. — Bernama