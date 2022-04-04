Police monitor sale of fireworks, fire crackers during Ramadan

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan police will monitor fire cracker and firework selling activities at Ramadan bazaars, markets and shopping malls to ensure no trader is secretly selling banned fire crackers and fireworks.

State police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat (pix) said, to date, only two types of fireworks, namely, ‘Happy Boom’ and ‘Pop-pop’ were allowed for sale for Aidilfitri provided the traders complied with the regulations set.

He said, although there were traders selling permitted fire crackers and fireworks, but it was not impossible that they were also selling unapproved items ‘under the counter’ for more profits.

“In Kelantan, we don’t have any permit to bring in fire crackers and any surreptitious sale could be acted upon under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 (Act 207).

“A person found guilty under the act can be jailed for seven years or fined RM10,000 or both if they fail to comply with the conditions set,” he told a media conference at the Kelantan Police Contingent headquarters here today.

Earlier, Shafien witnessed the handing over of duties of the heads of the Special Branch, CID, Commercial CID and Logistics Department of Kelantan police.

A total of 19 officers were promoted and transferred including SAC Salim Youb who is now the Kelantan Special Branch chief and Datuk Nor Yhazid Idris who is the new state CID chief.

In a related development, Shafien said all district police heads in Pasir Mas, Tumpat, Tanah Merah and Jeli on the Malaysia-Thailand border had been directed to act against attempts to smuggle in fire crackers. Bernama