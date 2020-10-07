Police nab couple to assist investigations over dead woman

SIBU: Police have arrested a married couple believed to be involved in a case involving a woman who was found dead in Jalan Aman, here, yesterday morning.

Sibu district police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit today confirmed the arrest of the couple, both 38, at a house in Lorong Tiong Hua, here, at about 3.45 pm yesterday.

“Remand applications for the suspects, who are from Kuala Lumpur, will be made in court today to assist in further investigations on the case,“ he said when contacted.

According to him, the woman’s body was found lying on the grass by the side of Jalan Aman fully clothed, with the lower half of her body in a suitcase and no identification documents were found.

He said the woman’s body was sent to Sibu Hospital for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.-Bernama