Police nab man who ran amok on North-South Expressway

IPOH: Police have detained a man who allegedly ran amok after stopping a car in the right lane of KM253 of the North-South Expressway (southbound) in Kuala Kangsar last Sunday.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid (pix) said the 36-year-old man was detained at his house in Taman Setapak Permai, Kuala Lumpur at about 9pm on Monday.

“We believe that the suspect was under influence of drugs during the incident.

“The investigation paper will be referred to the state public prosecutor today for further instructions,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

It is learnt that the suspect who was remanded yesterday morning would be charged in court tomorrow.

Last Sunday, police received a report from the driver of the vehicle who was at the scene at about 7.12pm.

A picture of a man standing in the right lane of the highway went viral on social media with claims that the suspect had stopped his car and alighted before going on a rampage, clutching a gold chain and climbing onto a nearby car and kicking it. — Bernama