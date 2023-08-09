Police nab man with Gang 08 tattoo

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a local man, having a Gang 08 secret society member tattoo and allegedly involved in break-in case in Jalan Dagang Permai 3, Taman Dagang Permai, Ampang, Selangor yesterday.

The 41-year-old man was detained at his house at Jalan Industri, Puchong, here, at noon.

Ampang Jaya district police chief, ACP Mohd Azam Ismail, said that a 27-year-old trader realised that his house had been broken into when he saw that his kitchen window was open and window grilles were bent, at 5.50 am on Sept 6.

“He also realised that four luxury handbags, which were placed on a chair in the kitchen, were missing,” he said in a statement today.

He said that investigations found that the suspect has 25 previous convictions for crime and drugs, and tested positive for methamphetamine.

Mohd Azam said that the suspect’s modus operandi was to pry open back doors and windows in residential areas which were not guarded.

The police also seized three Playstation 3 units, six mobile phones, three laptops, three wrist watches, seven necklaces and two cameras.

The suspect, who was involved in four break-in cases in Ampang, has been remanded under Section 52 (3) of the Societies Act 1966. -Bernama