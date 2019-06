GEORGE TOWN: A woman who went missing after she was suspected of abusing her three biological children, was arrested by police at Rumah Transit Uda, Tanjong Tokong here Monday night.

Northeast district police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said the 42-year-old woman who had been on the wanted list since the case was reported on April 16 was detained while she was at her mother’s house.

“The house had been under police surveillance as the three children aged 11, seven and two are living there with their grandmother,“ he said when contacted by Bernama, here yesterday.

He said the police received a two-day remand order against the woman to facilitate investigations, adding that investigation papers have been handed over to the deputy public prosecutor on the next course of action.

A report on the abuse was lodged by the suspect’s mother who feared for her grandchildren’s safety as the woman had threatened to harm them.

In Bukit Mertajam, a policeman was stabbed with a screwdriver by a man who tried to resist arrest at the Permatang Tinggi Light Industrial Zone in Bukit Tengah here.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said in the 7.30pm incident Corporal Mohd Azmi Satiman, 42, was injured in the stomach and arm in the scuffle with the 38-year-old suspect.

“The suspect who was behaving in a suspicious manner acted aggressively when he was approached by Corporal Azmi and his partner who were on patrol duty,” he said adding that the suspect has three previous criminal records.

Meanwhile, southwest district police chief Supt A. A. Anbalagan today confirmed that there was no incident of kidnap attempt here and the social media posting which claimed so, was just a misunderstanding.

According to Anbalagan the couple who allegedly tried to kidnap a child in Jalan Sungai Pinang here Monday lodged a police report at about 6.20pm on the same day to explain that they stopped the child to ask for directions to a nearby durian orchard.

“As the boy seemed confused, the couple drove off and police have also checked and found that the couple has no criminal record and was not involved in any kidnap attempt,“ he added. - Bernama