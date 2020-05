KLUANG: Fearing being ordered to stop as he had drugs with him, a motorist rammed a police patrol car, a private vehicle and a motorcycle to escape from an inspection in Taman Intan, near here, yesterday.

Nevertheless, Kluang district police chief ACP Mohd Abduh Ismail confirmed that two civilians involved in the incident were only slightly hurt while there were no injury among the policemen on duty at the time.

Earlier, he said the suspect’s red Proton Wira Aeroback was ordered to stop by a police patrol at Batu 4, Jalan Kluang-Mersing when they saw the driver behaving suspiciously.

“However, the suspect accelerated towards Ayer Hitam as police approached, about 20km away. Upon arriving at the Zenxin Recreation Centre on Jalan Batu Pahat, the suspect turned back towards Kluang and hit a patrol car conducting a roadblock at the junction of Felda Ayer Hitam.

“The suspect’s car later skidded and stalled after colliding with a motorcycle and a car at a traffic light near Taman Intan,“ he said in a statement here, last night. — Bernama