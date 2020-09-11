Police nab six men over Tampoi fight

JOHOR BARU: Police have arrested six men on suspicion of being involved in a fight in Tampoi here, on Tuesday (Sept 8).

Johor Baru Utara District deputy police chief Supt Fariz Ammar Abdullah said the suspects were picked up around the city yesterday.

He said the 10.20pm scuffle was believed to have occurred due to a dispute between two business partners.

“Twelve men aged between 21 and 36 believed to be involved in the fight which involved the use of weapons such as machete and rattan sticks. We have so far arrested six of them.

“The incident also saw one of the suspects suffered a broken arm and a Mercedez-Benz car as well as a security post damaged,” he said in a statement here, today.

Fariz Ammar said urine test results on the six men turned out negative, and the police are on the hunt for the remaining six suspects.

The case is investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for possessing weapons at riot which can be sentenced to a jail term of up to five years, or a fine, or both. — Bernama