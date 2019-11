MUAR: Police detained three men and seized RM226,600 worth of drugs in a raid on a house in Parit Bakar, Darat here on Sunday.

Muar district police chief ACP Zaharudin Rasip said based on information the Narcotics Crime Division of the Muar district police headquarters (IPD) conducted an inspection of the house at about 3pm on Nov 17.

He said the three suspects were aged between 43 and 70 years.

Various types of drugs suspected to be heroin (240 gm), syabu (3,135 gm), ketamine (870 gm), 890 eramine pills and 60 ecstasy pills were also found.

“Further investigations found the suspects had previous records involving drug cases. They have been remanded for seven days until Nov 24 and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said in a statement, here today. - Bernama