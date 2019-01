PASIR MAS: Police confirms that no bomb was found in a Perodua Axia car at a petrol station in Pasir Mas as stated in a report last night.

Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Abdullah Mohammad Piah said the police received a call from a petrol station worker about a bomb at the petrol station at 8.30 pm last night.

‘’We closed down the petrol station and nearby roads for inspection by the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters’ bomb disposal unit. However, no bomb was found in the car after three hours of search,’’ he said when contacted here today.

In the incident, a 29-year-old motorist who came in to top up his car fuel, had confided in the worker about a clicking sound like the timer of a bomb under his car seat, and the latter immediately called the police. — Bernama