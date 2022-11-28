Police open fire at car used in robbery, three suspects detained

IPOH: Police were forced to open fire at a car that was suspected to be involved in a robbery at Parit Buntar, Kerian yesterday afternoon.

Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said during the 4pm incident, police had trailed a Proton Waja car driven by a suspect in a suspicious manner.

He said moments later three suspects armed with machetes and parang were seen trying to enter the car and the driver was about to speed off when a police car tried to block the fleeing car.

“Police moved in to stop the suspects but the suspects reacted by charging at the police with machetes and parang. The car driven by the suspect also rammed into the police car in an attempt to escape. In an effort to stop the suspects from escaping, police fired a number of shots at the fleeing car,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Yusri said three suspects aged between 47 and 63 were detained while another suspect identified as P. Manimaran, managed to escape from the scene.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspects had robbed a 51-year-old vegetable wholesaler and supplier at the Parit Buntar wet market.

“The suspects had slashed the right hand of the victim before seizing a chain. The victim who suffered a serious injury and lost about RM15,000 to the robbers was later sent to the hospital for treatment,“ he said.

Mohd Yusri said investigations on the three suspects revealed that they have been involved in 11 other robberies using the same modus operandi and car.

He added that all three had previous records for criminal activities and drugs while their urine tests were positive for methamphetamine and morphine.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is urged to contact the nearest police station to assist in investigations. - Bernama