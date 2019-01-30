Police out to identify gun-toting man in viral video

ISKANDAR PUTRI: Police are working to identify the man who was captured on a camera video displaying a firearm and threatening other individuals in a post which has since gone viral on social media.

Johor chief police officer Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said that the police will try to ascertain the identity of the suspect based on the car registration plate and the model of the vehicle which he was said to be using.

“We are on the verge of getting the number plate,” Mohd Khalil said after launching the 14th Ops Selamat campaign at the rest and recreational area in Gelang Patah here.

For now, nobody who was seen threatened in the video has stepped forward to lodge a police report, he said — Bernama