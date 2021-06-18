Police probe report of Takiyuddin ‘treasonous’ remark against Agong — Hamzah

PUTRAJAYA: The police have launched a probe into the report made against Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan for allegedly making ‘treasonous’ remark against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix) said each report received by the police would definitely be investigated thoroughly, regardless of the status of the individuals involved.

Media had earlier reported that Amanah Youth chief Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin had lodged a report at the Dang Wangi Police Station in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, demanding an investigation into Takiyuddin’s statement which he claimed had undermined the King’s view that the Parliament should be reconvened as soon as possible.

Takiyuddin was reported to have said that His Majesty’s view on the reconvening of Parliament did not contain any details on when it should be implemented.

“So, let the police look into the report first...they need to identify the actual offence,” Hamzah said.

On whether Takiyuddin would be called to give his statement, the minister said:

“Anyone who is mentioned in a police report will be investigated,” No double standard on that.” — Bernama

More to come