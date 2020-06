KEPALA BATAS: Police swooped in on six locations and came out with drugs worth almost RM400,000, which could have supplied 39,900 users.

Six suspects, aged between 25 and 58, were arrested in the operation by the crack anti-narcotics team, which began at 6pm on Saturday and ended a day later.

The seized inventory included 2.5g of syabu, 2.1g of heroine and 4417.3g of ‘pil kuda’,“ said North Seberang Prai district police head Asst Comm Noorzainy Mohd Noor during a press conference here.

The total seizure was worth RM398,500 to be exact.

Noorzainy said the syndicate is believed to have served the local market and had been active for the past six months.

The suspects have been remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations under Section 39B, 39A(1), 39A (2) and 12(2) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952.

One of the penalties is the mandatory death sentence.

In another development, a wet market here was ordered to close for seven days after the operator refused to adopt social distancing at its premise.

The fishmongers at the market were seen without surgical masks and no hand sanitiser stations had been set up.

Penang health department senior inspector Mohd Wazir Khalid said that none of the standard operating procedure guidelines were enforced at the market.

A compound of RM1,000 was also issued to 21 patrons for not observing the required social distancing regulations.