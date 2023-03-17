Police receive reports of threats from ‘Mentega Terbang’ crew members

KUALA LUMPUR: The police received two reports on criminal intimidation and mischief from two crew members of the film ‘Mentega Terbang’ yesterday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said one crew member lodged a report at the Ampang district police headquarters (IPD) after his Proton Saga car was splashed with paint and a death threat note was found at a parking lot at Taman Dagang Jaya. Ampang, here, at 6.30 am.

Hussein said the other complainant lodged a report at Kajang IPD at 7am after a transparent plastic filled with paint was thrown at his vehicle at 3.15am.

“A white envelope with a message threatening the complainant with harm was also found,” he said in a statement today.

According to Hussein, the victims also received phone calls threatening to harm them and their family.

Hussein said following the two reports, the Criminal Investigation Division of Ampang Jaya IPD and Kajang IPD opened investigation papers under Section 507/427 of the Penal Code for mischief and criminal intimidation.

“The public is advised not to make any speculations that could affect harmony and peace in society. The police view these incidents seriously and will investigate until those involved are arrested and brought to justice,“ he said.

He urged those with any further information regarding the two incidents to come forward to the nearest police station or contact Insp Mu’az Mazlan (Kajang IPD) at 017-9788804 or Insp Alif (Ampang IPD) at 018-9834211 to facilitate police investigation.

Last Wednesday, the police recorded statements from the film producer and six cast members.

The film Mentega Terbang which has been uploaded for free viewing on digital streaming platforms received objections from Muslims in the country for allegedly containing elements of religious pluralism. - Bernama