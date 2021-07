IPOH: The police have recorded statements from three individuals, including a man carrying the title Datuk, in connection to a helicopter that landed in Padang Ipoh here to pick up an order for ‘nasi ganja’ last Friday.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid when contacted by Bernama said his personnel recorded statements from the 52-year-old Datuk, a helicopter pilot, 46, and a 62-year-old man who reportedly placed the order, at the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters in Selangor today.

He, however, declined to reveal further information regarding the individuals.

The issue when viral on social media when a helicopter landed in Padang Ipoh here, believed to be to pick up an order for 36 packets of the city’s famous, addictive nasi kandar, dubbed ‘nasi ganja’, ordered by a customer from Kuala Lumpur.

Investigations against the individuals and the company that owns the helicopter were made in accordance with the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations (Act 342) for violating the prohibition on inter-state travel.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) in a statement on July 24 informed that the Bell 505 helicopter operated by Systematic Aviation Services Sdn. Bhd. (SAS) departed from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang to Ipoh at 9.08 am, before returning to Subang at 11:02 am, as filed in its flight plan.- Bernama