Police record statement from ‘Ratu Naga’

KUALA LUMPUR: Social media content provider Syarul Ema Rena Abu Samah or also known as ‘Ratu Naga’ arrived at Bukit Aman to give her statement regarding an Instagram and Tik Tok post that was deemed to have defamed the Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Syarul Ema arrived with her lawyer Zaid Malek at 12.45pm to give her statement to Bukit Aman’s classified crime investigation unit since the police had yesterday summoned Syarul Ema from Perikatan Nasional to provide a statement at Bukit Aman today.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that Syarul Ema was in Bukit Aman today to give her statement.

“Her statement was recorded today...33 questions were asked but she did not answer. Police also seized her handphone and sim card,“ he told Bernama when contacted.

Razarudin said police did not obtain any information related to the case because the suspect failed to cooperate and that is an offence under Section 249 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

On Oct 22, Bandar Tun Razak’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) lodged a police report against three social media users for allegedly uploading a post that was deemed defamatory against Dr Wan Azizah who is also the Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament. -Bernama