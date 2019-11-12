Police report lodged over defamatory statements by Gerakan president

KUALA LUMPUR: A police report was lodged against Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) president Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai (pix) today for allegedly making malicious statements and giving negative perception about Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik and the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

The report was lodged by Maszlee’s political secretary Mahmmod Kassim with regards to statements made by Lau which meant that Saudi Arabian teachers would be brought to Malaysia to teach students in this country.

“The Saudi Arabian teachers will actually be in Malaysia to learn from the national education system through the Teacher Education Institute of Malaysia (IPGM) and Sultan Idris Education University (UPSI).

“They will be exposed to the teaching and learning methods of Science and Mathematics subjects using the English Language. They are not hired to teach students in our country,“ Mahmmod said in a statement today.

He said the spread of misinformation and negative perceptions could disrupt the good relations between the two countries and impede growth of cross-border education and development of the country.

The Ministry of Education announced that through the agreement reached in a meeting between Maszlee and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Education, Dr Hamad Mohammed Al Shaikh, teachers specialising in English, mathematics and Science would be sent to Malaysia to gain teaching experience here. - Bernama