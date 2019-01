KUALA LUMPUR: The police are looking for a youth to assist the investigation into a murder in Balakong on Aug 30 last year.

Kajang Police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said today the youth, identified as Low Meng Kong, 19, was last known to be living at the Kajang Mewah Flats in Taman Kajang Mewah, Sungai Chua, Kajang.

He advised anyone who had information on Low to contact investigating officer ASP Ismail Ahmad at 019-2306107 or any police station. — Bernama