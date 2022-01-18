Police seek info on child stopping vehicles in Pasir Gudang

JOHOR BAHRU: Members of the public are urged to lodge a police report if they have information on the incident where a child was seen rushing onto the road to stop vehicles, believed to have happened in Pasir Gudang, near here, yesterday.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the incident was captured in a 27-second video recorded using the dashcam of a vehicle, and the video has gone viral after being posted on the Facebook of a news portal today.

He said the incident was believed to have happened in Jalan Bandar, Pasir Gudang, near Taman Tasik Layang-Layang, at 5.46 pm.

“Nevertheless, so far no police report on the incident has been received. And based on the video, no accidents happened,” he said in a statement here today.

In the video, the child, who appeared to be a boy, suddenly dashed to the right lane of the road to stop vehicles before going off. - Bernama