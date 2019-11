GEORGE TOWN: Police are seeking the assistance of Interpol and other agencies to track down three Chinese nationals who allegedly threatened to kill a company director in Bukit Gambir here on Nov 5.

Northeast district police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said police had provided the particulars of the suspects, aged between 30 and 50, to Interpol and immigration authorities.

“The three men entered the country a week before the incident with the aim of recovering the money they invested with the company but ended up threatening to kill the son of the company owner,” he told reporters here today.

He said records showed that they were still in the country but police were not ruling out the possibility that they had left by illegal means.

He denied that the three men had expertise to make an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) because the two devices they left at the victim’s house were fakes resembling dynamite-type IEDs. — Bernama