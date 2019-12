KUANTAN: Police are looking for two suspects believed to be involved in an arson case in Kampung Cheroh, Raub near here, early today.

A 38-year-old man and his friend were alleged to have set fire to two cars belonging to his girlfriend’s family, after the family had apparently disapproved of their relationship.

Raub Police Chief Supt Kama Azural Mohamed said they were believed to have arrived at the victims’ home at 2am in a car and dumped two plastic barrels filled with petrol into the home’s garage.

“One of them is believed to have started a fire using a lighter before fleeing, which caused the Honda HRV and Toyota Unser in the garage to burn, and their windows to break,” he said in a statement.

He added the fire was extinguished by the family members before the brother of the suspect’s girlfriend lodged a police report.

Kama Azural said the complainant claimed that his family members had a misunderstanding with the suspect and that on Dec 7, his sister had left the house with the suspect after their relationship was disapproved of by the family. - Bernama