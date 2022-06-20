Police seize guns, hand grenade after sought criminal shot dead

KUALA LUMPUR: A highly wanted criminal responsible for multiple cases including robbery and murder was killed in a shootout with police at an apartment in Salak South here on Saturday.

The Kuala Lumpur CID’s serious crimes division had raided a house at the apartment to apprehend the 40-year-old suspect but the man opened fire at the police party.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said today that police recovered a loaded pistol from the dead suspect and a hand grenade after the shootout.

He said the suspect has 26 past criminal records including murder and robbery.

Azmi said the suspect is believed to be involved in a robbery with two other men in November last year where they relieved a victim of cash, luxury watches and jewellery worth almost RM700,000 at a house in Taman Tasik Permaisuri, Cheras.

He said in a follow-up operation soon after the shootout, seven men and a woman aged between 28 and 67 and suspected to be gang members of the dead criminal were also nabbed in various locations in the Klang Valley between Saturday and today.

He said another pistol and over two dozen ammunition was seized from one of the suspects.

Azmi said while all the suspects had past criminal records, one of them has a record of 40 cases for various crimes including robbery, murder and burglary.

He said the gang had been active in pulling off crimes since 2009.

The suspects who are in custody under a remand order are being investigated for offences related to firearm possession and other crimes.